Garfield Center Announces Cast and Creative Team for The Elephant Man

Premiering at the Hampstead Theatre in London on November 7th, 1977, Bernard Pomerance’s “The Elephant Man” saw immediate success in London. The story of Joseph Merrick, a man in Victorian London who is known for the extreme deformity of his body, it opened off-Broadway in New York in January, 1979, before opening at the Booth Theatre on Broadway. The original Broadway run saw 916 regular performances, and the play had revivals in 2002 and 2014. The role of Merrick has been performed by noted actors that include David Bowie, Mark Hamill, Bruce Davison, Billy Crudup, and Bradley Cooper.

In real life, Merrick’s condition began to appear at age 5, beginning with rough, gray, elephantlike skin. His condition progressed significantly, and injuries caused further deformation and permanent disability.

Merrick’s mother died when he was 11, and he left school at 13 to get a job, but his increasing debilitation affected his ability to work. In 1884, at age 22, Merrick decided that his appearance might be his ticket out of the workhouse. He worked with entertainment businessman Sam Torr to create the Elephant Man Exhibit, advertised as half-man, half-elephant, across from the London Hospital. He generated much interest from the medical and scientific community, including Dr. Frederick Treves. Eventually landing in London and under Treves’ care, Merrick’s life began to involve endless exhibition within high society circles. After his death, plaster casts of his body and skeleton were displayed at the hospital.

The play focuses on Merrick’s humanity and quest to define himself as a man of society after spending his life as an outcast. Joseph, called “John” in the play, desires to be seen and accepted, but to transcend his life as a grotesque side show act. The lead role of Merrick usually requires an actor to sustain a contorted body posture and skewed facial alignment for the entire performance without the use of prosthetics.

Playing the title role of Merrick in the Garfield Center production is Ben VanNest. Ben has been involved in Eastern Shore theatre since appearing in TAP’s production of “Night of the Iguana” in 2007. Other roles include Bobby in “Company”, and Jasper in “The Aliens”, among others. He has also been a scenic designer for The Underground Actors and Groove Theatre. A music graduate of Saint Mary’s College of Maryland, he currently works as an Architectural Designer for Rauch Inc.

In the role of Frederick Treves is Brad Chaires. Brad has been seen singing and acting in multiple productions on different stages on the Eastern Shore. He appeared in GCA productions of Annie, Greater Tuna, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, among others. He also appeared in CHT’s A Funny Thing Happened…Forum, and their annual Gala. Brad directed Clue for the GCA in 2021.

Performing as Carr-Gomm, Superintendent of the London Hospital, is Matt Folker. Matt recently appeared at the GCA as Lloyd in Noises Off. He has amassed a large number of productions at various Eastern Shore theatres over the years, including The Rocky Horror Show, and Triumph of Love, among others.

As Ross, freak show operator and emcee, is Patrick Pearce. Patrick also plays the roles of the Nurse, Sandwich, and the Duchess. Patrick recently appeared as Freddie in Noises Off, as well as Harold in Happy Birthday Wanda June, Chris Bean in The Play That Goes Wrong, and Dr. Roy Flemming in Prescription: Murder, among others. Patrick has also directed plays for Short Attention Span Theatre and was co-director for Playmakers in 2022.

Brianna Johnson plays several roles, including the First Pinhead, the orderly Snork and financier Lord John. Also a recent performer in Noises Off, in the role of Poppy, she has also appeared at the GCA in Prescription: Murder, A Rock Sails By, and in CHT’s August: Osage County and Charley’s Aunt. She has also directed several plays for SAST.

Sheila Austrian will also play several roles, including Pinhead Manager, the Conductor, Bishop Walsham How, and the Countess. She returns to the GCA, where she last appeared in Inherit the Wind. At CHT, she has performed in I Hate Hamlet, Our Town, Equus, Witness for the Prosecution, and Watch on the Rhine, among others.

Debra McGuire will play several characters, including the Policeman, the actress Mrs. Kendal, and a Nurse. She returns to the GCA after last appearing in The Laramie Project. She recently appeared in CHT’s August: Osage County. Debra has appeared on stages in Cecil and Harford Counties, as well as Delaware’s New Castle County, in such roles as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Ouiser in Steel Magnolias, and Gertrude and The Ghost in Hamlet, among others.

Cecile Davis will perform in the roles of the Second Pinhead, the Porter, and Princess Alexandria. After starting in dance, and securing a BA in contemporary theatre and film from East 15 Acting School in England, she returned to the Eastern Shore and has performed in various productions in the area. Credits include productions with Shore Shakespeare and TAP, and directing at Saints Peter and Paul and for her nonprofit, The Factory.

Director for The Elephant Man, and the production’s Lighting Designer is E.T. (Talley) Wilford. Talley currently serves as the Artistic Director of Groove Theatre through the Factory Arts Project. For the Groove, he directed many productions including The Jungle Book, The Yellow Boat, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Torch Song. He also directed productions of Peter and the Starcatcher, The Rocky Horror Show and many of the Stephen Sondheim titles for various other theatres. This is his first production for the Garfield Center.

Other production staff credits include Costume Designer Cecile Davis, Stage Manager Natilee Keating, and Assistant Director and Assistant Stage Manager Galen Marquess. Producers are Steven Arnold, Nic Carter and the Garfield Center for the Arts, and media graphics and playbills are by Francoise Sullivan.