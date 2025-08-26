Chestertown Jazz Festival 2025

Tickets for Saturday’s Festival, taking place beginning 12:00 noon, are available at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060.

Jazz by the River

The 29th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival will be held on September 6, 2025, along the sparkling waters of the Chester River. Attendees can look forward to cool breezes at Riverside Park and the welcoming sight of a grand white tent set up for the occasion. The festivities are scheduled to begin at12:00 noon.

Event Schedule

12:00 pm – Gates open

12:15 pm – Welcome and opening remarks by Dr. Mel Rapelyea, festival founder

12:30 pm – Sombarkin (A Capella Gospel)

1:30 pm – Generations Banding Together (Student and Professional Jazz Ensemble)

2:30 pm – Jerry Weldon (Saxophone Artist)

4:00 pm – DuPont Brass (Eclectic Soul Supergroup) – Finale

Featured Performers

Sombarkin – A Capella Gospel

Sombarkin, an acclaimed gospel trio composed of Karen Somerville, Lester Barrett, Jr., and Jerome McKinney, brings a unique approach to gospel music through vocal instrumentation and intricate harmonies. Their performances blend Negro spirituals, map (code) songs, folk, and gospel traditions, with a special jazz influence added for this festival as they are accompanied by the Gerry Warner Band.

Generations Band Together

This ensemble features Kent County High School band members collaborating with professional musicians, creating a vibrant mix of established and emerging talent. Audiences will enjoy performances by local student musicians—Lynden Saunders (piano), Björn Birkmire (trombone), Beckett Vivier (alto sax and drums), and Avon Hubbard (baritone and tenor sax)—alongside their mentors: Nevin Dawson (violin, vocals), Philip Dutton (piano, vocals), Bob Miller (drums), Sem Ortiz (vocals), Dave James (trumpet, band leader), Marc Quigley (guitar), Dave Sharp (bass), and Richard Stattel (bass trombone).

Jerry Weldon – Saxophone

Internationally renowned saxophonist Jerry Weldon has been part of the jazz scene for more than 45 years. His impressive career includes performing with the Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Jack McDuff, and serving as a charter member and featured soloist with Harry Connick Jr.’s big band. Weldon continues to record and perform with leading jazz artists around the world, known as a “musician’s musician” and celebrated for his dynamic stage presence.

DuPont Brass – Ten-Piece Brass Group

DuPont Brass is a standout, brass-driven supergroup from the DC area. Originating at Howard University as a quintet, the group has expanded into a dynamic ten-piece ensemble featuring brass, rhythm section, and vocals. Their signature genre, “Eclectic Soul,” fuses jazz, hip-hop, and R&B for a boundary-pushing musical experience. DuPont Brass is known for electrifying live performances and continues to innovate, educate, and inspire as a modern musical collective.