August 25, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Ecosystem Eco Notes

ESLC Hosts Annual Family-Friendly LandJam at Councell Farms

Join Eastern Shore Land Conservancy as we celebrate our  35th anniversary on Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 1—4 PM during our third annual  LandJam! This year, this family-friendly afternoon will be at the wonderful Councell Farms  during their opening weekend. LandJam features live local music including upbeat blues rock  music from the 599s and bluegrass from Coastal Plain. Local favorite Taqueria Floritas will  serve up fresh tacos. Kids can learn more about ESLC’s conservation work on the Eastern Shore and win a fun ESLC prize by participating in a simple scavenger hunt that winds through  Councell Farms’ fall Field of Fun! 

This event is rain or shine. Admission is just $6 per person. Admission is free for grandparents  and children under two. ESLC encourages pre-registration at  

https://www.eslc.org/event/landjam/, but walk-ups are welcome. Free parking, bathrooms, and  handwashing stations are available. 

Councell Farms’ 20+ fall attractions will be up and running! Come enjoy the playground, feed  the goats, pick out fall pumpkins and apple cider, and enjoy Councell’s corn maze, jumping  pillow, combine slide, duck races, trike track, straw maze, and more! Councell Farms also serves  ice cream from Vanderwende’s, a family-owned-and-operated dairy farm and creamery in  Delaware. 

“Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is thrilled to partner with Chip, his family, and all of Councell  Farms for our third annual LandJam,” said ESLC CEO & President Steve Kline. “A community  leader, thoughtful business owner, and friend of ESLC, Chip is a tremendous example of the  devoted Eastern Shore advocates whose pivotal support have provided a sturdy foundation for  ESLC’s 35 years of service and 67,000+ acres of Eastern Shore conservation.” 

ESLC is very grateful to all individuals and businesses who have chosen to sponsor this year’s  LandJam. Sponorships are still available at all levels. For more information please visit our  registration page (https://www.eslc.org/event/landjam/) or contact ESLC Development Manager  Sam Pugh at [email protected] or (410) 227-8182. 

Established in 1990, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the  unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, forever a special place of diverse and abundant natural  resources and thriving rural communities.

