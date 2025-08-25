Celebrate September First Friday with Non-Profit Showcase, Live Music, and College Welcome

This month’s First Friday in Chestertown promises to be more than just a downtown celebration—it will be a vibrant community showcase and a warm welcome to Washington College students returning to campus. On Friday, September 5, the United Way of Kent County will present its annual Nonprofit Partner Showcase, bringing together local organizations, students, and residents for an evening filled with connection, celebration, and fun.

From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, downtown will come alive with food trucks, live music, outdoor games, and activities for students, friends, and neighbors. At 5:30PM, local and college officials will share remarks, and Chestertown Mayor David Foster will issue an official proclamation honoring the United Way of Kent County.

In a special tribute to the organization’s lasting impact, the 300 block of High Street will be temporarily renamed “United Way” for the evening. This stretch will serve as a lively hub for nonprofits from across Kent County, offering visitors the chance to meet and learn more about the frontline organizations that serve the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Washington College students will enjoy a Nonprofit Scavenger Hunt, while visitors can take part in a Nonprofit Map Search, both offering Chestertown Cash and other prizes for participants.

Adding to the excitement, local shops and businesses will extend their monthly First Friday specials, sales, and giveaways. Together, these activities promise a night that celebrates service, sparks community connections, and marks the return of campus life in true Chestertown style.

“This event showcases everything that makes Chestertown special—our strong community spirit, our local businesses, and the partnerships that connect the college and the town,” said Al Cassinelli, President of the Downtown Chestertown Association.

The community is invited to join in the festivities, enjoy the music, games, and food, and take part in an evening that reflects the heart of Chestertown—where service, collaboration, and celebration come together.