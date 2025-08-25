Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo!

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is larvae of the milkweed tussock moth, Euchaetes egle, pictured in photo #2.

Milkweed tussock moth larvae is the OTHER caterpillar commonly found on milkweed. The species most commonly associated with milkweed are monarch caterpillars. Both tussock moths and monarch butterflies are entirely dependent on milkweed. They both lay their eggs on milkweed for their larvae to feed and develop.

While this native caterpillar is brightly colored and covered in tufts of black, orange and white, the adult moth is plain brown. This striking coloration, along with their hairy bodies, serves as a warning

signal to potential predators that the caterpillars are toxic and not a good meal. Handle this caterpillar with care! Touching their hairs can result in an uncomfortable rash.