Letter to the Editor: Citizens Connect Meeting a Success

Dear Editor:

Thanks to those who attended or expressed interest in the first Citizens Connect event on Monday, August 18. The discussion—led by Bill Burton & Bonnie Ford, leaders of Friends of Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge—focused on the future of the island amid concerns about federal budget cuts threatening its survival. We had a great turnout: over 75 people filled the room and overflowed into the lobby.

Bill Burton explained the importance of the refuge as a sanctuary for migratory waterfowl and other wildlife and as the main tourist attraction for Kent County. Over 400 acres of the island are planted by local farmers in a barter agreement ensuring that 25% of the crop is left on the ground to support wildlife. The refuge also offers a place for people to fish, hunt, kayak, and simply enjoy nature, drawing over 70,000 visitors a year. Burton cited economic analysis that shows Eastern Neck generates over $1 million in revenue for Kent County annually.

Bonnie Ford shifted the focus to the impact of dramatic declines in staffing and funding that threaten Eastern Neck. Also under the auspices of US Fish & Wildlife, Blackwater Refuge staff plummeted from 23 in 2007 to 11 now, and at Eastern Neck from 5 to none. So, the non-profit Friends of Eastern Neck stepped in to fill the breach and assumed increased responsibilities—shoreline conservation, visitors center staffing, planting and tending the butterfly garden, conducting student environmental education, and maintaining the historic lodge.

But volunteers cannot replace skilled wildlife biologists, park rangers, and maintenance professionals, who use science-based techniques like controlled burns, biological and bird surveys, shoreline protection and much more. Without adequate staff, Eastern Neck could be shuttered, public access curtailed, waterfowl put at risk, hunting halted, and invasive plants could grow unchecked.

The speakers invited the public to participate in efforts to maintain Eastern Neck and encourage lawmakers to restore and sustain funding. Here are immediate action items:

Eastern Neck: Take Action Now

· Write to your representatives in Congress. Tell them why the refuge is important to you. Reps’ addresses, phone numbers and a sample letter can be found here.

· Become a member and donate: You can support the Friends of Eastern Neck by becoming a member and contributing. Members receive newsletters and special invites to events. Details here.

· Volunteer: With recent federal staff and budget cuts, Eastern Neck needs volunteers more than ever. The Friends of Eastern Neck will find a project to match your interests. Contact for more info.

· Learn more about what the Friends of Eastern Neck do to make the refuge a safe, fun, and beautiful place to visit. Stay informed here.

With appreciation,

Joan Caivano & Eileen Kessler

Citizens Connect

Please follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ CitizensConnectKC