The Spy-Chesapeake Film Festival Podcast: A Chat with Casting Director Kimberly Skyrme

This year, the Spy is expanding its commitment to the Chesapeake Film Festival by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF Executive Director Cid Walker Collins and her dedicated team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

In our third episode, Irene Magafan, the CFF’s new board president, sits down with casting director Kimberly Skyrme. With notable successes such as House of Cards and True Lies, Kimberley talks describes her accidental start in casting, passion for storytelling, championing diverse talent, mentoring newcomers, and empowering women and locals in film.

This podcast is approximately 30 minutes in length. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Chesapeake Film Festival, please visit this link.