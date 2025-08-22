Wine of the Week: Chiantis from Istine Winery

Ciao Tutti!

This week at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste two Chiantis, the Chianti Classico DOCG ($28.99, ABV 13%) and the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Radda ($61.95, 13% ABV) from the Istine winery in Radda in Chianti, Toscana. Founder Bruno Fronti’s first business was Agrichianti, for the construction and management of vineyards. In 1982, he planted a vineyard to grow grapes for bulk consumption.

After his daughter Angela graduated with a degre in enology, she soon convinced her father and his brother that they needed to up their game and create their own label. After all, they were blessed with a location in the historic Chianti Classico designation, as the black rooster decal stamped on the neck of the bottle signifies. Another asset was that their 26 hectares of vineyards, in separate plots, are some of the highest vineyards in the Chianti region that imparts elegance and freshness to their wines. Their first harvest was in 2009, and they achieved organic certification seven years later.

Angela soon became a rising star in Chianti wine and seven years later, the winery was certified organic. From the 2012 vintage forward, Angela began separate vinification of their Sangiovese grapes to reflect the vineyard of origin. Now, in addition to the Istine Chianti Classico, they produce three different ‘crus’ of Chianti Classico coming from three distinct vineyard sites: Casanova dell’Aia, Cavachione and Istine. Each cru is vinified identically so the unique characteristics of each specific terroir can be identified. The graphics on the cru labels are abstract representations of each vineyard.

For Chianti lovers, this is a great opportunity to taste two levels of Chianti from a master winemaker. Angela Fronti’s Chianti Classico DOCG’s has scents of balsamic and ripe plum on the nose, followed by fruity black raspberry and cherry on the palate with a minerally finish. I have not yet tried the Vigna Istine, but my trusted wine sources described its scents of mountain herbs on the nose, followed by juicy red blackberries on the palate-works for me! Many of our customers have already discovered the Istine Chianti Classico but if you have not yet tried it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45. Then go to the next level and enjoy a taste of the Vigna Istine-we also have stocked bottles from the two other vineyards too.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.