Letter to the Editor: What Happened to Wilmer Park?

Dear Chestertown Spy

I was devastated when I went for my walk at Wilmer Park and found the beautiful shoreline was mowed down and destroyed. The beautiful marsh grasses, the hibiscus, morning glory and wild flowers. Hummingbirds, butterflies, bees, and a lot of wildlife made this shoreline their home. The town I understand did this. I am not sure if they had approval from DNR. I am hoping you could look into this. So many of us are shocked and deeply saddened. Thank you for your time.

Sincerely, Cecilia Brown