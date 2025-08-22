Food Friday: Let’s Do Lunch

My favorite meal of the day is lunch. Let’s go out for my favorite lunch, which is a BLT sandwich, with a scalding hot pile of crispy French fries. BLTs are reliably delicious and always seem celebratory.

No matter who makes the BLT, it will always spark joy. Miss Dee’s snack bar during our Washington College days offered an excellently greasy BLT, which was quite the perfect hangover cure. As I remember. Even if she was a little cheap with the potato chips. A large fountain Coke, with pearly pebbles of ice, helped cut through the extra bacon grease, as it refreshed and rehydrated. Ah, youth. Resuscitated and ready for more.

Post-grad, I would order club sandwiches when I was out for a grown up kind of luncheon, trying to signal familiarity with club life. Club sandwiches, with those extra layers of bread and turkey and fancy ruffled toothpicks, are just too baroque for purist me. I realized that club sandwiches didn’t signify sophistication, they were just unwieldy. They are not first date material. The bread would slide, mayonnaise would ooze, turkey was slimy and slippery, and where did the used toothpicks go on my plate? Simple is better.

During this summer tomato season I have been enjoying some delicious tomato sandwiches. Who doesn’t love thick slabs of tomato, carefully coated with a thick impasto of creamy mayonnaise, lightly salted with a cloud of Maldon, and a swift grind of fresh black pepper, on a raft of lightly toasted Pepperidge Farm white bread? But you know what would make a tomato sandwich even better? Of course you do. Bacon. Oooh. And some French fries. The potato chips will keep until cocktail hour.

This is the Spy Test Kitchen’s favorite time of the year – when we pull out our annual sandwich ingredients list. Have an excellent school year!

I always loved that first day of school: new shoes, new notebooks, new pencils, and a pristine box of still-pointy, aromatic crayons. Though I always forgot about about my crippling anxiety about my locker combination. I never recalled the social implications of lunchroom seating during my leisurely summer, either. When I was a responsible parental-unit, I loved shopping for school supplies, and shoes, and new lunch boxes. It was only after the sun set on the night before school started that I confronted the horror: the woeful lack of organization in our lives.

While the young ’uns were setting out their new sneakers for the morning, and frantically paging through books that should have been read weeks before, I was peering into the fridge and taking stock of our jumble of foodstuffs. What nutritional and tempting combinations could I conjure that would actually be eaten? Once, when Mr. Sanders had been out of town for a very long business trip, we attempted to set a world’s record for eating pizza for every meal, for many days in a row. I understand that that sort of tomfoolery doesn’t set a good example nowadays with iPhones and social media.

Now all the cool kids carry cute, eco-friendly, bento box lunch boxes. There are cunning little compartments for vegetables, for fruits, for proteins. Some people cut vegetables on Sunday afternoons, and put them in the fridge for easy access on school mornings. They roll up lettuce wraps, dice carrots, prepare tuna salad, bake muffins and stack little cups of applesauce. These people also involve their children in the lunch assembly process. Loathsome creatures… The despair I often felt in those dark, early mornings racing to get lunches made before the school bus arrived no longer exists, because now those people are grown up and organized and thorough. And they use a lot of Door Dash.

And now, with shameless drumroll, is the Spy Test Kitchen lunch list, which I haul out, shamelessly, every fall. Feel free to make your own spreadsheet, Google Doc or PowerPoint deck so you never have another moment of lunch ennui. The Test Kitchen came up with this flexible list of ingredients for packing school lunches a few years ago. It is just as timely today:

Luncheon Variations

Column A

Let’s start with bread:

Ciabatta bread

Rye bread

Whole grain breads

Hard rolls

Portuguese rolls

French baguettes

Italian bread

Brioche rolls

Flour tortillas

Croissants

Bagels

Challah bread

Crostini

Cornbread

Naan bread

Focaccia bread

Pita bread

If storing overnight, layer bread with lettuce first, then add the spreads, to keep sandwich from getting soggy.

Column B

Next, the spread:

Mayo

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijon mustard

Honey mustard

Italian dressing

Russian dressing

Cranberry sauce

Pesto sauce

Hummus

Tapenade

Sour cream

Chutney Butter

Hot sauce

Salsa

Salsa verde

Column C

Cheeses:

wiss cheese

American cheese

Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Ricotta cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Brie cheese

Cottage cheese

Goat cheese

Column D

The main ingredient:

Meatloaf T

urkey

Chicken

Corned beef

Bacon

Crumbled hard-boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Corned beef

Salami

Italian sausage

Ham

Roast beef

Egg salad

Tuna salad

Ham salad

Crab salad

Shrimp salad

Chicken salad

Turkey salad Lobster salad

Tofu

Column E

The decorative (and tasty) elements:

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Basil

Onion

Avocado

Cucumber

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Jalapeños

Cole slaw

Sliced apples

Sliced red peppers

Arugula

Sprouts

Radicchio

Watercress

Sliced pears

Apricots

Pickles

Spinach

Artichoke hearts

Grapes

Strawberries

Figs

Column F

Finger foods:

Cherries

Carrots

Strawberries

Green Beans

Broccoli

Celery

Edamame

Granola

Rice cakes

Apples

Bananas

Oranges

Melon balls

Raisins

Broccoli

Radishes

Blueberries

And because we live in a time of modern miracles, there are even apps for your phone so you can plan lunches ahead of time. Ingenious! LaLa Lunchbox and Little Lunches are among many apps.

“ ‘We could take our lunch,’ said Katherine.‘What kind of sandwiches?’ said Mark. ‘Jam,’ said Martha thoughtfully, ‘and peanut-butter-and-banana, and cream-cheese-and-honey, and date-and-nut, and prune-and-marshmallow…’”

—Edward Eager

Lunch ideas

Lunch Box Ideas

