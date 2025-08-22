Chestertown Flashback: Washington College Class of 1895

Chestertown is once again enjoying a fresh injection of youth and enthusiasm as new students at Washington College get settled and explore their new environs. In honor of the scholars who will be spending the next few years with us (at least!), today’s Flashback Photo depicts the Washington College Class of 1895. This group is significant because it includes Miss May Matthews, the first woman to complete the course at Washington College. Her forthright gaze, directly into the camera’s lens is in notable contrast with her classmates’, suggesting a straightforward manner and an admirable confidence that may have stood her in good stead as a Washington College trailblazer. New students in 2025 may feel understandably nervous as they begin their higher educational journey, but no doubt they will soon be boldly blazing trails of their own in various ways. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.