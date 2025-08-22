Building Your Coping Toolbox for Back-to-School Stressors

As our children transition from summer to the new school year, For All Seasons – the region’s behavioral health and rape crisis center – wants parents to know ways that they can build their child’s coping toolbox for some of the stressors that come with going back to school.

Mental Health America says that changing friendships, getting your brain back into “learning mode,” and balancing school with other responsibilities are just some of the ways that starting a new school year can be stressful. The coping toolbox is a collection of skills, techniques, items, and other suggestions that your child can turn to as soon as they start to feel anxious or distressed.

Creating your toolbox can be as simple as writing a list of what helps, like breathing exercises or playing with a pet – this way, when children are struggling with their mental health they don’t have to remember what to do or search for tips – they know what works best for them. Physical toolboxes could include such items as a stress ball, written notes of encouragement, or even photos that make them feel happy. This could be kept in a child’s bookbag or locker for access when they need reassurance.

Other ideas for coping with stress as school resumes could include mood boosters, such as:

Watching a funny YouTube video

Reorganizing your room

Playing a game outside

Watching a movie you loved when you were younger

Repeating affirmations like: I believe in myself. Fear doesn’t control me. I let go of my sadness. I am safe.

According to the Child Mind Institute, the biggest changes are those starting kindergarten, middle school, and high school. These transitions involve new schools, new routines, and lots of unfamiliar faces. It’s understandable for kids (and parents) to be a bit anxious, but these new beginnings are opportunities for them to develop important academic and social skills and a stronger sense of self.

For students starting kindergarten:

Practicing things like opening snacks, using the bathroom solo, and packing a backpack

Teaching kids strategies they can use to calm down when they’re nervous that are part of their personal toolbox

For students starting middle school:

Helping students learn time management and study skills for changing classes for the first time and the increased school workload with color-coded folders, calendars, and checklists

Helping students learn to regulate emotions and handle friendships as they navigate the social and emotional challenges that come with puberty

For students starting high school:

Helping encourage students’ independence in completing tasks without your reminders and teaching them self-advocacy skills

Providing proactive guidance to students for how to handle situations involving sex and substances

For further information, visit Building Your Toolbox https://mhanational.org/back-to-school-with-mental-health-in-mind/. If you or your child needs additional support, reach out to a local mental health provider.

For All Seasons Behavioral Health & Rape Crisis Center offers mental health services, victim and crisis support, and education & outreach on Maryland’s Mid-Shore and throughout the state. The agency’s unique model of care ensures anyone can receive the highest-quality, trauma-certified mental health care when they need it, regardless of language or ability to pay. For more information about For All Seasons, please call (410) 822-1018 or visit www.ForAllSeasonsinc.org.