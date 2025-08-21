University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Announces New Board Members

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) Board of Directors recently welcomed four new members: Aaron Gabrielian, CFP®; Pamela Metz Kasemeyer; Michael Molino and Kevin M. Morgan. The Board’s membership includes representatives from the five counties served by UM SRH, the regional physician community and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), of which UM SRH is a member organization. In addition to these new members, the following members have been elected as new officers on the Board: Steve Satchell has been elected to serve as chair and Marlene Feldman as vice chair.

Gabrielian, of Easton, Md., is Senior Vice President – Branch Director, Senior Portfolio Director of the Coastal Private Wealth Group at RBC Wealth Management in Easton. He began his career as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley and prior to joining RBC, worked at a leading independent advisory firm providing family-office style investment advisory services, business succession planning and estate preservation strategies to some of the nation’s most successful business-owning families, institutions and endowments. He has extensive experience managing individual investment portfolios on a discretionary basis and providing multigenerational wealth planning to corporate executives and business owning families.

Gabrielian graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance where he played baseball and was the recipient of the Towson University Tiger Leadership Award for his efforts on and off the baseball field. He went on to graduate study in financial planning through New York University. He holds active volunteer roles with several local organizations including The Mid-Shore Community Foundation Board of Directors, The Sultana Education Foundation Board of Directors and UM SRH Board of Directors, which he serves as Chair of the Finance Committee.

Kasemeyer, of Easton, Md., and Columbia, Md., currently serves as Director of the Office of Government Affairs for Baltimore County, Md. She was formerly a partner with Schwartz, Metz, Wise and Kauffman, P.A. in Baltimore, Md., representing business, professional and trade associations before Maryland’s legislative and executive branches.

Before joining Schwartz, Metz, Wise and Kauffman, P.A., Kasemeyer held several positions, including associate attorney at the Law Offices of J. William Pitcher, Executive Director of the Maryland Delaware Solid Waste Association and Director at the Maryland Association of Health Maintenance Organizations.

Kasemeyer earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law, a Master of Health Services Administration from George Washington and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Studies from Duke University. Her bar admissions include the Maryland Court of Appeals, the United States District Court – District of Maryland and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Kasemeyer is Chairman of the Board for Sisters Circle, a mentoring organization in Baltimore City, and serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for CASA on the Mid Shore.

Molino, of Saint Michaels, Md. is Executive Vice President, Corporate Growth for SeaCorp, an engineering and technology company that builds electronic systems for submarines and related technology solutions, where he oversees corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business growth and federal government affairs.

Before joining SeaCorp, Molino served in similar positions at ASRC Federal and Leidos, both government contracting firms. Prior to working in the private sector, Molino served in the U.S. Army, handling various logistics roles and leading deployment exercises, natural disaster relief and training programs. He continues his military service by volunteering on the Army Science Board, where he reviews Army projects involving robotics, personnel management, nuclear testing and technology.

Molino earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Morgan, of Cambridge, Md., currently serves as Regional Health and Wellness Senior Director for Sam’s Club Inc., based in Annapolis, Md. In this role, he oversees a large network of pharmacies, as well as optical and hearing centers, across 12 states. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan played a key role in the vaccine rollout within Walmart, collaborating with Walmart Supercenters, Sam’s Club, and Neighborhood Markets to deploy immunization services across the various retail platforms supporting all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Morgan served as a commissioner on the Maryland Board of Pharmacy from 2016 to 2024, including 3 terms as board president. He has also represented Maryland as a delegate to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) and contributed as a member of multiple NABP committees. He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Shenandoah University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Environmental Studies from St. Lawrence University. His professional certifications include APhA immunization delivery, American Board of Opticianry and basic life support.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.