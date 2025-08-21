Let’s Talk About It: Human Trafficking with For All Seasons’ Susan Ahlstrom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy is continuing its partnership with For All Seasons this month to shed a light on the mostly hidden and often misunderstood issue of human trafficking on the Mid-Shore. This latest conversation with Susan Ahlstrom, Human Trafficking Regional Director for FAS, shares information about prevention and response efforts across jurisdictions on the Shore, and explores how education, community awareness, and new training initiatives are helping local businesses and residents recognize the signs of trafficking.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.