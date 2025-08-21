A Universal Cancer Vaccine? Not So Fast… By Angela Rieck

Scientists have recently reported on the results of a universal cancer vaccine that boosts the immune system to fight tumors and to enhance existing cancer therapies. This vaccine is designed to work across multiple types cancers.

The vaccine targeted solid tumors, which are more resistant to immunotherapy than blood cancers. This could become a universal paradigm that can be used to treat cancer and stop treated cancers from coming back.

This cancer vaccine could be especially useful for types of cancer that usually don’t trigger a strong immune response, including, pancreatic, ovarian, and some types of breast cancer. These tumors hide from the immune system making it difficult to use immunotherapy, so it’s possible that this type of vaccine could help expose these cancers to attack.

Similar to vaccines for the flu and COVID-19, cancer vaccines are designed to help the immune system by training it to recognize proteins and allow the immune system to attack. While conventional vaccines aim to prevent disease (including two cancer vaccines for HPV and Hepatitis B), cancer vaccines are being developed to remove existing cancer tumors and prevent treated cancers from returning.

Conventional vaccines and cancer vaccines typically use the same mechanism. The cancer vaccines teach immune cells to identify unique features of cancer cells and destroy them.

The experimental vaccine was developed using messenger RNA (mRNA), which also was used for the first COVID-19 vaccines. In this early-stage cancer vaccine, the mRNA carries instructions that raises the body’s first-line immune defenses. In particular, the vaccine aims to boost the body’s production of immune messengers that spot cancerous tumors. The signals rally the immune system to attack the tumors and stop the cancer’s growth. This signaling is key to destroying tumors at the early stage of development.

The vaccine has been tested on several cancers in mice, including melanoma, brain, bone and lung cancers and the results were promising.

While human research is needed to confirm how well this approach works, the encouraging results in mice offer interesting possibilities. Future studies will address key questions around safety, consistency, and long-term effectiveness in real-world cancer patients.

That is the exciting news…however.

Recently the U.S. federal government has moved to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for mRNA vaccine development. Led by Robert Kennedy, Jr, the misinformed head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), it is slashing its investment in mRNA vaccines impacting 22 projects totaling nearly $500 million.

To date, influenza, RSV, bird flu, CMV (a herpes virus that can cause serious developmental problems in infants), Zika, Epstein-Barr virus, and hepatitis B vaccines have been targeted.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is the founder of the anti-vaccine group the Children’s Health Defense. Despite a plethora of research stating otherwise, he claimed that mRNA vaccines “fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections” and said that the HHS will shift to funding “safer, broader vaccine platforms.” These alternatives were defined as whole-virus vaccines and unspecified technologies. Despite research showing that these are less efficient, slower, and less effective.

The arguments made by RFK Jr are not based on scientific research and correspondingly, most of his statements are false.

Not continuing to investigate the usage of a technology that has proven itself in the COVID 19 pandemic puts Americans in harm’s way for bird flu and another pandemic.

Before mRNA technology, traditional vaccines typically took between three to five years to develop and even longer to test, with mRNA it takes months. Other countries, such as China, recognize the power of mRNA vaccines and medicines and are doubling down on their investment. If there is a pandemic, such as avian flu we’re going to be caught asking China for its vaccines. Scientists now consider the United States to be an unfriendly place for mRNA-based technology.

For now, this cancellation of funds will not impact uses of mRNA technology in cancer vaccines. Even though the cancellation was specific to infectious disease, it really discouraging to the entire industry.”

Besides cancer research, mRNA technology is also being used with CRISPR. CRISPR is a gene editing tool that has significant promise for curing genetic disorders. The limitation of CRISPR gene editing is being able to stop it. mRNA makes gene editing possible because it enables the insertion of the corrected genome and it stops it from over-replicating. CRISPR has been used (experimentally) with cancer, diabetes and sickle cell anemia. The CRISPR technology was introduced via mRNA. mRNA is safe because the body makes and then clears the mRNA as part of its normal process.

By undermining mRNA-based work, HHS is potentially limiting the ability to use a personalized medicine approach of gene editing that could save millions of lives every year.

With the cuts in mRNA funding, there are now other countries that are recruiting American companies and scientists. In addition to moving their brick-and-mortar operations overseas, these American companies will start developing drugs for other countries. This will impact America’s leadership in biomedical discovery.

Why is there this resistance to mRNA? In a word, its complexity.

Some Americans don’t understand that mRNA is a natural substance, a natural part of our body. Every cell in our body has mRNA — thousands of copies of mRNA. With mRNA-based medicines, we’re actually taking advantage of a natural system that exists within our body and using our body to help itself.

Let’s hope that our country can survive four years or more of this type of scientific ignorance.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.