Rock Music Legend Adam Weiner One Night Only at Church Hill Theatre on September 18

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to present Adam Weiner, the founder and frontman of Low Cut Connie, in a solo concert on Thursday, September 18. The band is famous for high-energy performances that feature Weiner’s piano skills, original songs and remarkable onstage persona.

The six-person Low Cut Connie band is both a crowd and critics’ favorite. The Los Angeles Weekly called it “unmatched in all of rock right now” and Sir Elton John publicly called it one of his favorites when he performed at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Low Cut Connie was even on Barak Obama’s playlist. Rolling Stone characterized the music as “what indie rock might sound like where it invented in Alabama in the late Fifties.”

Weiner was a solo pianist before forming the band, touring North America and Europe and playing in bars, warehouses, pubs—wherever he found a piano and eager audiences. He will bring both that spontaneous verve and some of his later songs to the CHT performance. Weiner is appearing at Church Hill Theatre at the request of Shelagh Grasso (one of CHT’s veteran directors), who was his high school teacher and mentor in South Jersey. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear an international star in a small and intimate performance space. Don’t miss it!

Adam Weiner will perform on Thursday, September 18, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40. The theater is located at 103 Walnut Avenue in Church Hill Maryland. Tickets are available on the CHT website: churchhilltheatre.org.