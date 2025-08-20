New Classes for a New Year at Allegro Academy

Allegro Academy, located at 114 N. Washington Street, Easton, is delighted to welcome students joining private lessons and ensembles this coming school year.

Allegro Academy offers PRIVATE MUSIC LESSONS to students of all ages in piano, voice, guitar, violin, viola, cello, brass, and woodwind instruments. Lessons are tailored to the interests and abilites of the student, and skillfully taught by the Academy’s talented and thoughtful instructors. Allegro Academy instructors have a combined teaching experience of more than 100 years and with an assortment of advanced degrees from Indiana University, Ithaca College, Luther College, Messiah University, Penn State, Salisbury University, Southern Illinois University, SUNY Potsdam, and the University of Maryland. Teachers are active members of the musical community through professional organizations such as the Music Teachers National Association and the American Choral Directors Association, their careers in higher education, church and musical theatre direction, and other areas of performance.

New this year is the ALLEGRO WINDS chamber ensemble. Brass and woodwind players ages 13 and up are invited to join for six-week of rehearsals and performance. Ensemble classes will take place on Tuesday evenings at 5:30pm, beginning September 9. The group will rehearse easy to medium chamber ensemble works while exploring tone production, ensemble balance, tone color, and intonation. Allegro strives to provide a positive space for passionate musicians of all ages to meet other like-minded musicians and experience the unique joy of playing chamber music. The cost per student is $60 for the six-week session, need based scholarships are available for all participants.

Also new in the coming academic year, the Academy with be expanding its ALLEGRO YOUTH CHOIRS program to now include two ensembles. The Junior Choir, for singers grades 4-7, will meet on Thursday evenings, 5:00-5:45pm and the Senior Choir, grades 8-12, will also meet on Thursday evenings, 5:45-6:30pm. Over the course of each six-week session, singers will explore vocal production, rhythm skills, and musicianship through songs and activities. Choristers will also participate in community events and performances with local artists. The fall session will begin on September 11 with a cost of $60 per six weeks. Need based-scholarships are offered to all participants and no auditions are required. All voices are welcome.

For information and registration for these programs, please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com. Interested students may also contact the Allegro Academy Education Coordinator at [email protected] or call 410-603-8361. Programs of Allegro Academy are funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, Women and Girls Fund, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council.