Foxwell and Mitchell: Ed Hale, Larry Hogan and the GOP Primary for Governor

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton include the announcement of Republican Ed Hale entering into the GOP primary election race for Maryland governor, the hints of former governor Larry Hogan running again, and what all this means for Wes Moore in the general election. And finally, the duo give their “Hot Takes” for Maryland politics for the week.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length.

Programming note: Foxwell and Mitchell will return after the Labor Day weekend.