MENU

Sections

More

August 20, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Highlights

Foxwell and Mitchell: Ed Hale, Larry Hagan and the GOP Primary for Governor

by Leave a Comment

Share

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton include the announcement of Republican Ed Hale entering into the GOP primary election race for Maryland governor, the hints of former governor Larry Hogan running again, and what all this means for Wes Moore in the general election. And finally, the duo give their “Hot Takes” for Maryland politics for the week.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length.

Programming note: Foxwell and Mitchell will return after the Labor Day weekend.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *