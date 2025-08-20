ESLC Hosts Annual Family-Friendly LandJam at Councell Farms

Join Eastern Shore Land Conservancy as we celebrate our 35th anniversary on Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 1—4 PM during our third annual LandJam! This year, this family-friendly afternoon will be at the wonderful Councell Farms during their opening weekend. LandJam features live local music including upbeat blues rock music from the 599s and bluegrass from Coastal Plain. Local favorite Taqueria Floritas will serve up fresh tacos. Kids can learn more about ESLC’s conservation work on the Eastern Shore and win a fun ESLC prize by participating in a simple scavenger hunt that winds through Councell Farms’ fall Field of Fun!

This event is rain or shine. Admission is just $6 per person. Admission is free for grandparents and children under two. ESLC encourages pre-registration at

https://www.eslc.org/event/landjam/, but walk-ups are welcome. Free parking, bathrooms, and handwashing stations are available.

Councell Farms’ 20+ fall attractions will be up and running! Come enjoy the playground, feed the goats, pick out fall pumpkins and apple cider, and enjoy Councell’s corn maze, jumping pillow, combine slide, duck races, trike track, straw maze, and more! Councell Farms also serves ice cream from Vanderwende’s, a family-owned-and-operated dairy farm and creamery in Delaware.

“Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is thrilled to partner with Chip, his family, and all of Councell Farms for our third annual LandJam,” said ESLC CEO & President Steve Kline. “A community leader, thoughtful business owner, and friend of ESLC, Chip is a tremendous example of the devoted Eastern Shore advocates whose pivotal support have provided a sturdy foundation for ESLC’s 35 years of service and 67,000+ acres of Eastern Shore conservation.”

ESLC is very grateful to all individuals and businesses who have chosen to sponsor this year’s LandJam. Sponorships are still available at all levels. For more information please visit our registration page (https://www.eslc.org/event/landjam/) or contact ESLC Development Manager Sam Pugh at [email protected] or (410) 227-8182.

Established in 1990, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, forever a special place of diverse and abundant natural resources and thriving rural communities.