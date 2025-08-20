“Capturing the Light” By Kathy Kopec Featured at The Artists’ Gallery September 5th

On First Friday, September 5th, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the latest work by one of their exhibiting artists, Kathy Kopec. In this body of work entitled “Capturing Light”, Kathy hopes to convey her fascination when light strikes the scene or an object and changes the ordinary into something extraordinary. Her goal is to create works of art that inspire the viewer to stop, look and feel something. “While sometimes capturing a moody scene, I prefer painting the contrast of strong light and shadows, making the painting come alive. I work from my own photos, sometimes combining elements of several photos into one painting. Working in my studio allows me to be slow and deliberate, as painting requires constant decision making.”

After raising a family and retiring from a career in surgical nursing, Kathy Kopec decided to pursue her longtime dream of becoming an artist. Moving from New Jersey to Eason, Maryland, she took full advantage of the workshops and classes available, studying with Nancy Tankersley for years and most recently, with Bernard Dellario. She is a member of St. Michael’s Art League, the Working Artists’ Forum, the Art Academy of Easton and is an exhibiting artist with The Artists’ Gallery. Kathy has been a juried participant for many years with Local Color during Plein Aire Easton and a multiyear participant in Oxford Fine Arts. She has won several awards, including Honorable Mention in Local Color (2019), one of three artists selected to be featured in the Art Academy’s “Art in 3 Acts” (2019) and Bold Brush National Competition FAV 15 (2019, 2022.) Her paintings are in private collections in MD, NJ, NY, Philadelphia, Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine and Texas.

Lead photo is “Ocean City Romance,” oil by Kathy Kopec