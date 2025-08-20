Auditions for “Cinderella” are Coming Up Fast!

Auditions for the Garfield Center’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” have been scheduled for Sept. 3rd and 4th at 6:30 PM, and September 7th at 2:00 PM.

For detailed information about the auditions, and to see what you need to prepare for them, please click the following link, and then click on any of the audition dates listed here:

https://www.garfieldcenter. org/gcaevent/open-auditions- cinderella/all/

The production will perform over three weekends from December 5 through December 21, 2025.

For further information, or if you have any questions, click the link above.