University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Cancer Program to Offer Free Prostate Screenings in September

The Cancer Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) will offer prostate screenings at no cost to eligible participants on Thursday, September 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. The screenings, which will be conducted as part of a clinical research trial, are open to males over age 45 who have never had a prostate cancer screening and to males ages 55 to 69 who are due for an annual prostate cancer screening. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer over the course of his lifetime, according to 2023 data, and in 2025, more than 313,000 new cases of prostate cancer are projected to be diagnosed in the United States. (To learn more about prostate cancer rates and risk factors, visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/prostate-cancer/about/),

“Prostate screening is an important tool that men in their 40s and beyond should undergo to help maintain their best health,” said Margaret Ferski-Caraballo, MS, BSN, Clinical Trials Nurse at the Cancer Center at UM SRH. “Anyone unsure of whether or not he should be screened is encouraged to ask his health care provider. We look forward to having a strong turnout for this free screening offered during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.”

The Cancer Center at UM SRH is located at 509 Idlewild Avenue in Easton. RSVP for the Prostate Screening event (no later than September 13, 2025) or ask questions, by calling 410-820-6800, ext. 5907.

To view a patient story video about diagnosis, treatment and survival from prostate cancer, visit: https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/cancer/services/radiation-oncology

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.