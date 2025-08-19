The Art of Shelter at the AAM: A Chat with Anita Groener and Matt Kresling on Homelessness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When artist Anita Groener and filmmaker Matt Kresling set out to explore homelessness on the Mid-Shore, in support of the Talbot Interfaith Shelter in Easton, they didn’t begin with a set plan. Instead, the project grew from conversation—shaped by Groener’s earlier work on migration and displacement and Kresling’s long practice of documentary storytelling. That exchange led to Shelter, now showing at the Academy Art Museum alongside Groener’s exhibition To the Edge of Your World.

From the start, Anita and Matt chose to center the voices of people who had lived in TIS shelters. Drawing on dozens of interviews, they wove those stories into a work of animation, sound, and narrative that captures lives shaken by economic hardship, illness, or loss—and steadied again by the security of shelter.

This video is approximately four minutes in length including their collaborative piece. For more information about the Academy Art Museum’s “To the Edge of Your World” exhibition, please go here. For information about the Talbot Interfaith Shelter work, please go here