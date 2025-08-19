MENU

Sections

More

August 19, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

1C Commerce

Rural Maryland Council Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Grant Recipients

by Leave a Comment

Share

“Despite limited resources this year, the Rural Maryland Council remains committed to investing in  projects that strengthen our rural communities. We are inspired by the dedication of so many  organizations working to improve the quality of life across rural Maryland, and we are proud to  support their important efforts” -Susan O’Neill, Board Chair 

The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) supports the operating activities of the Rural  Maryland Council, including the administration of the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural  Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) and funding for the State’s five rural Regional Councils. The  RMPIF grant program is designed to make strategic investments in key economic and community  development initiatives while fostering regional and intergovernmental collaboration. 

The MAERDAF grant program provides capacity-building support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations  and community colleges. These grants strengthen efforts that advance statewide and regional planning,  economic and community development, youth engagement and leadership development, energy, and  agricultural and forestry education. 

The Rural Maryland Council was allocated $6,000,000 in the Fiscal Year 2026 state budget. However, this  represents a $3 million reduction to their competitive grant programs. As a result, grant decisions were  particularly challenging this year due to the limited available funding and the highly competitive pool of  applicants. 

Fiscal Year 2026 Grant Awards 

Total Requested  170 Applications  $14,147,476
Total Awarded  62  $5,468,485

 

Regional Councils: 5 Grants = $1,925,000 

Per Statute, one-third of the RMPIF fund is distributed to the State’s five rural regional planning and  development councils: 

Awardee  Total Award
Mid-Shore Regional Council  $385,000
Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore  $385,000
Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland  $385,000
Tri-County Council for Western Maryland  $385,000
Upper Shore Regional Council  $385,000

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland  

Regional Council activities funded through RMPIF, include:  Equity lending 

  • Transportation software and systems 
  • Regional agricultural development and  

education 

  • Economic and small business  development activities 
  • Summer Career Enrichment Rural economic research 

Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund: 33 Grants = $2,873,359 The RMPIF grant program has three focus areas- Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure, and Rural Health. RMPIF  Entrepreneurship includes Workforce Development, Cooperative Development and Agricultural Development.  In FY2025, this program received 78 applications totaling $9,248,088 in requests. Of these requests, 33 grants  totaling $2,873,359 were awarded. 

RMPIF Entrepreneurship (includes Workforce Development, Cooperative  Development, and Agricultural Development): 10 Grants = $1,160,076  

Awardee  Total Award
Affiliated Sante Group  $94,500
Asian American Center of Frederick  $103,500
County Commissioners of Caroline County  $250,000
Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation  $68,800
Fort Ritchie Community Center, Inc.  $34,549
Hagerstown Community College  $197,045
Maryland Rural Water Association  $55,000
Mount St. Mary’s University  $115,182
Shore Legal Access  $60,000
The Patuxent Partnership  $181,500

 

RMPIF Infrastructure: 7 Grants = $732,133 

Awardee  Total Award
Adkins Arboretum  $49,025
City of Frostburg  $43,000
Habitat for Humanity Choptank, Inc.  $75,000
Habitat For Humanity of Wicomico County, Inc.  $321,360
Maryland Broadband Cooperative  $102,248
Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County-Together, Inc.  $41,500
The Foundation of H.O.P.E., Inc  $100,000

 

RMPIF Rural Health: 16 Grants = $981,150

Awardee  Total Award
Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission  $12,500
CalvertHealth Foundation  $63,040
Cecil Transit  $34,310
Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation  $60,000
Chesapeake Housing Mission Inc.  $50,000
Compass Regional Hospice  $30,000
Friends Aware, Inc.  $30,000
Garrett County Health Department  $132,978
Health Partners Inc.  $93,317
Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Incorporated  $8,000
NAMI Maryland  $39,000
Safe Ride Foundation Inc.  $45,000

 

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland  

The Benedictine School for Exceptional Children Foundation Incorporated  $85,505
The Jude House  $45,000
University of Maryland School of Medicine  $172,500
Veteran and Military Support Alliance Inc.  $80,000

Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund: 24 Grants =$670,126 

The MAERDAF grant program has five focus areas-Agricultural and Forestry Education, Community and Economic  Development, Energy, and Youth Engagement and Leadership Development. In FY2026, this program received 87 applications totaling $2,974,388 in requests. Of these requests, 24 grants totaling $670,126 

were awarded. 

MAERDAF Agricultural and Forestry Education: 6 Grants = $170,586 

Awardee  Total Award
Community Trust Foundation  $45,000
Delmarva Chicken Association  $17,086
Ladies of Charity Calvert County, Inc  $8,500
LEAD Maryland Foundation, Inc.  $40,000
Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation  $25,000
MPT Foundation, Inc.  $35,000

 

MAERDAF Community Development: 5 Grants = $163,705 

Awardee  Total Award
Bayside Community Network, Inc.  $27,500
Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore  $17,205
Day Care, Inc.  $45,000
Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore  $45,000
Wor-Wic Community College  $29,000

 

MAERDAF Economic Development: 7 Grants = $159,133 

Awardee  Total Award
Appalachian Community Capital Development Foundation  $40,000
Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert  $26,175
Chesapeake College  $13,512
Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore  $20,000
Rose Hill Cemetery  $9,446
Technology Council of Maryland, Inc.  $45,000
Visit St. Mary’s MD, INC  $5,000

 

MAERDAF Energy: 1 Grant = $45,000

Awardee  Total Award
Alliance for Green Heat  $45,000

 

MAERDAF Youth Engagement & Leadership Development: 5 Grants = $131,702 

Awardee  Total Award
Building African American Minds, Inc  $45,000
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna  $45,000
Howard County Conservancy  $12,535
Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts  $8,000
ShoreRivers  $21,167

 

Rural Maryland Council: Operating Budget – $650,000 

Organization  Funds Utilized
Rural Maryland Council  $650,000

 

Founded in 1994, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC) serves as the state’s federally designated rural development  council and functions as a voice for Rural Maryland – advocating, educating, and helping rural communities and  businesses across the state to flourish and to gain equity to its suburban and urban counterparts. The Council  administers the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) and the Maryland Agricultural Education and  Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) grant programs. Additionally, the Council conducts research  activities to understand rural challenges and outreach to engage rural residents in developing solutions to these  challenges and convenes groups to identify solutions through consensus and coalition building.  

RMC operates under the direction of a 40-member Executive Board in a nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory  manner. The Council’s vision is a future where all of Rural Maryland is prosperous with thriving resources, vibrant  economies, and healthy, connected communities. The organizational goals are to:  

  • Encourage healthy, connected communities throughout Rural Maryland through convening stakeholders,  education, public relations, and advocacy;  
  • Support the development and growth of vibrant economies in Rural Maryland;  
  • Foster stewardship of Maryland’s natural resources; and, 
  • Maximize outreach, resources, and mission through financial and organizational development. 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *