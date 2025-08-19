Rural Maryland Council Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Grant Recipients

“Despite limited resources this year, the Rural Maryland Council remains committed to investing in projects that strengthen our rural communities. We are inspired by the dedication of so many organizations working to improve the quality of life across rural Maryland, and we are proud to support their important efforts” -Susan O’Neill, Board Chair

The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) supports the operating activities of the Rural Maryland Council, including the administration of the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) and funding for the State’s five rural Regional Councils. The RMPIF grant program is designed to make strategic investments in key economic and community development initiatives while fostering regional and intergovernmental collaboration.

The MAERDAF grant program provides capacity-building support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations and community colleges. These grants strengthen efforts that advance statewide and regional planning, economic and community development, youth engagement and leadership development, energy, and agricultural and forestry education.

The Rural Maryland Council was allocated $6,000,000 in the Fiscal Year 2026 state budget. However, this represents a $3 million reduction to their competitive grant programs. As a result, grant decisions were particularly challenging this year due to the limited available funding and the highly competitive pool of applicants.

Fiscal Year 2026 Grant Awards

Total Requested 170 Applications $14,147,476 Total Awarded 62 $5,468,485

Regional Councils: 5 Grants = $1,925,000

Per Statute, one-third of the RMPIF fund is distributed to the State’s five rural regional planning and development councils:

Awardee Total Award Mid-Shore Regional Council $385,000 Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore $385,000 Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland $385,000 Tri-County Council for Western Maryland $385,000 Upper Shore Regional Council $385,000

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland



Regional Council activities funded through RMPIF, include: • Equity lending

Transportation software and systems

Regional agricultural development and

education

Economic and small business development activities

Summer Career Enrichment • Rural economic research



Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund: 33 Grants = $2,873,359 The RMPIF grant program has three focus areas- Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure, and Rural Health. RMPIF Entrepreneurship includes Workforce Development, Cooperative Development and Agricultural Development. In FY2025, this program received 78 applications totaling $9,248,088 in requests. Of these requests, 33 grants totaling $2,873,359 were awarded.

RMPIF Entrepreneurship (includes Workforce Development, Cooperative Development, and Agricultural Development): 10 Grants = $1,160,076

Awardee Total Award Affiliated Sante Group $94,500 Asian American Center of Frederick $103,500 County Commissioners of Caroline County $250,000 Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation $68,800 Fort Ritchie Community Center, Inc. $34,549 Hagerstown Community College $197,045 Maryland Rural Water Association $55,000 Mount St. Mary’s University $115,182 Shore Legal Access $60,000 The Patuxent Partnership $181,500

RMPIF Infrastructure: 7 Grants = $732,133

Awardee Total Award Adkins Arboretum $49,025 City of Frostburg $43,000 Habitat for Humanity Choptank, Inc. $75,000 Habitat For Humanity of Wicomico County, Inc. $321,360 Maryland Broadband Cooperative $102,248 Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County-Together, Inc. $41,500 The Foundation of H.O.P.E., Inc $100,000

RMPIF Rural Health: 16 Grants = $981,150

Awardee Total Award Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission $12,500 CalvertHealth Foundation $63,040 Cecil Transit $34,310 Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation $60,000 Chesapeake Housing Mission Inc. $50,000 Compass Regional Hospice $30,000 Friends Aware, Inc. $30,000 Garrett County Health Department $132,978 Health Partners Inc. $93,317 Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Incorporated $8,000 NAMI Maryland $39,000 Safe Ride Foundation Inc. $45,000

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland

The Benedictine School for Exceptional Children Foundation Incorporated $85,505 The Jude House $45,000 University of Maryland School of Medicine $172,500 Veteran and Military Support Alliance Inc. $80,000

Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund: 24 Grants =$670,126

The MAERDAF grant program has five focus areas-Agricultural and Forestry Education, Community and Economic Development, Energy, and Youth Engagement and Leadership Development. In FY2026, this program received 87 applications totaling $2,974,388 in requests. Of these requests, 24 grants totaling $670,126

were awarded.

MAERDAF Agricultural and Forestry Education: 6 Grants = $170,586

Awardee Total Award Community Trust Foundation $45,000 Delmarva Chicken Association $17,086 Ladies of Charity Calvert County, Inc $8,500 LEAD Maryland Foundation, Inc. $40,000 Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation $25,000 MPT Foundation, Inc. $35,000

MAERDAF Community Development: 5 Grants = $163,705

Awardee Total Award Bayside Community Network, Inc. $27,500 Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore $17,205 Day Care, Inc. $45,000 Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore $45,000 Wor-Wic Community College $29,000

MAERDAF Economic Development: 7 Grants = $159,133

Awardee Total Award Appalachian Community Capital Development Foundation $40,000 Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert $26,175 Chesapeake College $13,512 Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore $20,000 Rose Hill Cemetery $9,446 Technology Council of Maryland, Inc. $45,000 Visit St. Mary’s MD, INC $5,000

MAERDAF Energy: 1 Grant = $45,000

Awardee Total Award Alliance for Green Heat $45,000

MAERDAF Youth Engagement & Leadership Development: 5 Grants = $131,702

Awardee Total Award Building African American Minds, Inc $45,000 Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna $45,000 Howard County Conservancy $12,535 Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts $8,000 ShoreRivers $21,167

Rural Maryland Council: Operating Budget – $650,000

Organization Funds Utilized Rural Maryland Council $650,000

Founded in 1994, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC) serves as the state’s federally designated rural development council and functions as a voice for Rural Maryland – advocating, educating, and helping rural communities and businesses across the state to flourish and to gain equity to its suburban and urban counterparts. The Council administers the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) and the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) grant programs. Additionally, the Council conducts research activities to understand rural challenges and outreach to engage rural residents in developing solutions to these challenges and convenes groups to identify solutions through consensus and coalition building.

RMC operates under the direction of a 40-member Executive Board in a nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory manner. The Council’s vision is a future where all of Rural Maryland is prosperous with thriving resources, vibrant economies, and healthy, connected communities. The organizational goals are to: