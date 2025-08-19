Gunston’s 10th Annual Bull & Oyster Roast Set for October 18

The Gunston School’s signature fundraising event, the Bull & Oyster Roast, will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 5-9 p.m. on the school’s waterfront campus, overlooking the Corsica River. The evening includes delicious food provided by Phat Daddy’s BBQ and Superior OysterShuckers as well as a beer truck, wine pull, and signature cocktail.

Now in its 10th year, the Bull & Oyster Roast features an online silent auction, a live auction, and a “Stop the Auction and Raise the Paddle” portion which raises dedicated funds for a specific cause each year. For 2025, Gunston is asking the community to Raise the Paddle to support a major campus technology upgrade, including a comprehensive overhaul of our network infrastructure to ensure fast, secure, and seamless connectivity across campus, as well as upgrades to classroom technology. These upgrades are essential to supporting student learning, classroom technology, campus safety systems, and daily operations.

“These upgrades are essential to supporting student learning, classroom technology, campus safety systems, and daily operations,” explains Head of School John Lewis. “And with the community’s help, we can make them a reality.”

The online silent auction runs the week before the event, giving the entire Gunston community a chance to bid on an array of fantastic vacations and fun experiences, golf outings, professional photography sessions, artwork, and more. This year’s live auction will be in person and includes a handful of big ticket items such as vacation packages and catered cruises with more details to be announced soon.

The online silent auction runs from October 13-19, giving the entire Gunston community a chance to bid on an array of fantastic vacations and fun experiences, golf outings, professional photography sessions, artwork, and more.

“Buy event tickets, buy raffle tickets, you can donate wine–there are many different ways to support the school,” explains Bull & Oyster Roast Co-Chair Melanie McMahan, P’27’28. “We are in need of auction items for both the live and silent portion,” “Vacation getaways, airline miles, or hotel points. Other donations could include VIP or behind-the-scenes experiences, sports memorabilia, event tickets, lessons—things like that. We also welcome gift certificates from local businesses.”

“This is also a wonderful sponsorship opportunity,” explains Gunston Parents Association President Ildi Watkins, P’26’28. “Please consider an individual or corporate sponsorship, as your generosity underwrites this event and makes it possible to raise the funds our students need.”

Tickets are on sale now at gunston.org/bullroast25 with early-bird pricing at $85 per person until August 31, $95 from Sept. 1-30, and $110 per person from Oct. 1-18. Tickets for alumni as well as former faculty and staff, and guests of current faculty and staff are $80. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Sponsorships for the Bull & Oyster Roast range from $150 up to $5,000 with a price point for every budget. Additionally, there is an option to become a Heron Hero, which combines the sponsorship benefits of all three Gunston fundraising events, the Bull & Oyster Roast on October 19, the Heron Pickleball Tournament on April 18 2026, and the Golfing fore Gunston on May 1, 2026.

This year’s supporters include Bull’s Eye Sponsor Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25), Precision Contactors (Lesley & Tim Faff, P’23’26’29), and What’s Up? Magazine; Oyster Sponsor Eastern Shore Vacation Rentals (Bryan Trautman, P’23’27); BBQ Sponsors Paul T. Ewing (Pam & Charlie Andrews, P’26), McCallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27) and ShoreGate Partners (Chesley & Justin Nonemaker, P’27’29); Pearl Sponsors PepUp (Melanie & Nash McMahan, P’27’28), Fleetwood Insurance Group (Creg Fleetwood, P’29), The Law Offices of Parker Counts (Lee Gordon, P’28’29) and Molly’s Place (Nick & Katie Shajwani, P’26); Pit Beef Sponsors Dr. Laurie & John Lewis, The Shifrin Family, P’21’21, Wye Mills Mechanical, LLC (Marie & Stephen Thomas), The Malone Family, P’28 and Smithey Law Group (Joyce Smithey, P’26); and Shore Sponsor Fit Flock and Wrench & Socket (Tim & Beth Lavery, P’26).

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.