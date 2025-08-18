MENU

Sections

More

August 18, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

2 News Homepage

Spy Chat: The Release of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal and his Future with Len Foxwell

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Spy sits down with Len Foxwell to discuss the release of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal in Easton on Friday and what comes next for both the pastor and the community.

This video is approximately 10 minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *