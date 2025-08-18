Spy Chat: The Release of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal and his Future with Len Foxwell

The Spy sits down with Len Foxwell to discuss the release of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal in Easton on Friday and what comes next for both the pastor and the community.
This video is approximately 10 minutes in length.
