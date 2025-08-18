Dr. Bryan Matthews Appointed Interim President of Washington College

As per a letter to Alumni and Friends of the College from Richard T. Wheeler, Chair, Washington College Board of Visitors & Governors

I am pleased to share that the Board of Visitors and Governors has approved the appointment of Dr. Bryan Matthews ’75 as Interim President of Washington College.

Bryan brings with him deep and lasting connections to Washington College—his wife, Sue Dunning Matthews, is a member of the Class of 1975, and their son Garrett graduated in 2012—its alumni, and the Chestertown community. These ties, along with his understanding of the College’s culture and values, are qualities many of you highlighted as essential in leading the institution through this important transitional period.

Bryan began his service to the College in 1978 as head coach of men’s lacrosse and assistant director of admissions. From 1982 to 1994, he served as head men’s lacrosse coach and assistant professor of physical education at the United States Naval Academy. He returned to Washington College in 1994 as Director of Athletics, and over the following two decades, he served in a variety of leadership roles, including Associate Vice President for Administrative Services, Assistant to the President for Special Projects, and Interim Vice President for Student Affairs (2004–2006).

Since his departure from the College in 2016, Bryan has continued to serve the Chestertown area. He was Vice President at KRM Development, focusing on commercial real estate planning and management, and most recently became Director of Community and Government Relations with the Dixon Group. His deep familiarity with Washington College, Chestertown, Kent County, and the Eastern Shore will be a considerable asset during this interim period.

The Board, in partnership with the cabinet, faculty, and staff, remains steadfast in its commitment to building a strong and sustainable financial foundation for the College. This includes effective resource management, support for our enhanced enrollment and marketing strategies, and continued advancement of curricular and co-curricular reforms. We are especially focused on the strategic goals of student success and outcomes, as outlined in our existing strategic framework.

We believe Bryan’s unique perspective and extensive experience position him well to contribute meaningfully to these priorities during this transitional period.

Bryan will officially begin his tenure on Tuesday, August 19. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the many members of the Washington College community—faculty, staff, alumni, and board members—who offered insights on the qualities we sought in an interim president. Your input was instrumental in leading us to this appointment.

Sincerely,

Richard T. Wheeler ’86

Chair, Washington College Board of Visitors & Governors