Join CBMM’s 60th Anniversary Celebration at Your Museum, Your Community Day on Aug. 22

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is excited to host Your Museum, Your Community Day on Friday, Aug. 22, from 10am-2pm. This end-of-summer extravaganza is designed to showcase its mission in action across its waterfront campus with throwback pricing, live music, food, hands-on programming, and more fun for all ages.

All non-member adult guests receive $2 general admission that day in homage to pricing when CBMM opened its doors on May 22, 1965. CBMM members, as always, receive free general admission. All children 17-and-under are also free that day. Tickets and more information are available now at cbmm.org/YourMuseumYourCommunityDay.

“Community is at the heart of our mission,” CBMM’s President & CEO Kristen Greenaway said. “Your Museum, Your Community Day is an opportunity for us to thank the community that has supported us for the past 60 years and celebrate the shared heritage that connects us all.”

The Your Museum, Your Community Day festivities will highlight CBMM’s educational offerings, campus, collection, and history over six decades as well partners across the community. There will be live music from local musician Gage Rhodes, food vendors, face painting and bubble stations, free boat rides, and hands-on activities and demos with CBMM’s staff and volunteers.

The fun includes a 60th anniversary scavenger hunt, Hooper Strait Lighthouse tours sponsored by Choptank Fiber, gardening activities, catch-and-release fishing along the waterfront, a rain gutter regatta, Miles River critter meet-and-greets, a Shipyard forging demo, films from Maryland Public Television, and more.

At noon, there will be a community bell-ringing ceremony utilizing the bronze fog bell outside of CBMM’s Welcome Center to commemorate the festivities. Guests will be invited to take a turn ringing the bell, which dates to 1886 and was recently gifted to CBMM’s collection by the Naval History and Heritage Command.

In addition, Patriot Cruises is offering $10 off all adults and senior tickets for Narrated Historical Cruises at 12:30pm and 2:30pm that day. This offer is available now by using coupon code COMMUNITY at online checkout and also applies to in-person sales.

All guests will enjoy a 10% discount in the Museum Store. (This offer is not to be combined with any other discounts and does include work from artists on consignment.)

Everyone who purchases a new CBMM membership that day, in-person or online, will receive one month free in celebration of Your Museum, Your Community Day.

Your Museum, Your Community Day is the latest highlight in CBMM’s year-long celebration of its diamond anniversary, including a birthday bash back in May and more milestone moments woven into its annual festivals and programming.

Over 60 years on Navy Point along the Miles River in historic St. Michaels, Md., CBMM has blossomed into a world-class maritime museum and vital community partner serving more than 85,000 guests per year on its 18-acre campus in fulfillment of its mission to preserve and explore the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and make this resource accessible to all.

Throughout the year, CBMM is looking back on its six decades through a series of mission-focused videos highlighting key themes across its history. The next chapter will feature 60 years of community with a feature on Caden Lewis, a St. Michaels resident who grew his passion for boatbuilding through CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program and a high school internship before starting an apprenticeship in the Shipyard earlier this year.

To learn more, visit cbmm.org/60thAnniversary.