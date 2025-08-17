Games by Katherine Emery General

Board games were always a much desired birthday or Christmas gift in my childhood home. Saturday morning cartoons were filled with commercials for the latest toys and games. Most of the kids in my friend group had Monopoly, Chutes and Ladders, and Scrabble, but it was a big status thing to have a game closet. As the third child in a family of four kids, my game closet was filled to the brim. Games were there on rainy summer days, weekends, and times when boredom took hold.

I can still sing the jingle, “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh,” from the game Camp Granada. It was one of my very first favorites. The object of the game was to move the camp bus, collect three “icky” animals, and then make your way out of Camp Granada. Of course, if the bus “broke down,” the unlucky player had to lose a turn.

Another favorite was The Game of Life. Unlike the quick turns of Camp Granada, this one was an event, it could take up to forty-five minutes to play with as many as six players gathered around the board. I loved how it simulated the journey from childhood to retirement, with all the big milestones along the way, choosing a career, getting married, having children, and eventually reaching retirement. Spinning the colorful wheel and watching where the little plastic cars would land always made the game feel like a miniature version of real life.

Another television commercial driven gift was Mouse Trap. The real thrill of this game wasn’t as much the competition as building the mousetrap. Piece by piece we cooperated in assembling the Rube Goldberg style machine. Watching the ball roll, gears turn, and the trap finally drop was pure childhood excitement, it felt like magic every time we played.

Clue was a game that made frequent appearances in our house. It had so many moving parts that it always felt a little more sophisticated than the others. The rooms, the character cards, and the tiny weapons added a layer of mystery and excitement. We loved slipping into the roles of Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, (especially Miss Scarlet) or Professor Plum and trying to be the first to solve the whodunit. Every roll of the dice brought us closer to uncovering the culprit in the grand old mansion.

As the years went on, Clue became a favorite with my own children. Unlike some games parents secretly dread, this was one I was always happy to play. In lieu of television, one night a week we set aside time for a family board game, and Pictionary, Trivial Pursuit, and Clue were always at the top of the list.

For my youngest, Cece, Clue was more than just a pastime, it was a passion. She loved it so much that when she packed her trunks for college in London, she made sure to tuck the game inside. Now, years later, Cece has come full circle. She’s not just playing the game, she’s embodying it, appearing as Miss Scarlet in the local stage production of Clue at the Oxford Community Center in a sold out crowd to rave reviews. From rolling dice around the family table to stepping into the spotlight, it feels like the story of the game has woven itself right into her own life.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.