Bookplate Book Launch Event: Robbi Behr & Matthew Swanson

The Cookie Chronicles #7: Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Destiny

The Bookplate is celebrating the release of the final installment of Behr & Swanson’s popular Cookie Chronicles Series with a launch party on Friday, September 5th for a 5-7pm event at The Bookplate.

The seventh volume of Swanson and Behr’s beloved Cookie Chronicles series, Ben Yokoyama and The Cookie of Destiny is the story of nine-year-old Ben’s epic cross-country road trip with his family and best friend Janet.

Ben’s family is moving to California, and Ben and Janet are trying everything in their power to keep it from happening—from finding buried treasure to inventing a time machine to launching a career as pop stars.

In telling the story of Ben’s misbegotten travels in a rickety camper, Swanson and Behr drew on favorite moments from their own epic Busload of Books Tour, in which they and their four kids spent a year living in a school bus, visiting Title I schools in all fifty states, donating programming and free books to 25,000 students and teachers from underserved communities.

Full of humor, heartbreak, and high-stakes adventure, The Cookie of Destiny helps kids come to terms with the challenges of moving and saying goodbye to the places and people they love.

Join Robbi and Matthew at Bookplate from 5-7pm on Friday, September 5th to celebrate the launch, learn how the book was made, get your books signed, and have a sneak peek of their next book Life on the Moon.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate is located at 112 S. Cross Street in Chestertown, Maryland.