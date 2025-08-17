MENU

Sections

More

August 17, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Education Ed Homepage

Baltimore Sun Cites Washington College Woes

by Leave a Comment

Share

Saturday’s Baltimore Sun featured a front-page article about the ongoing financial and enrollment issues facing the College. The article, written by staff writer Jean Marbella, may be found here:

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *