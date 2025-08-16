TAP Seeks Part-Time Executive Director

Tred Avon Players (TAP), a growing, vibrant community theater serving Talbot County and the Eastern Shore, is seeking a part-time Executive Director to provide strategic leadership and operational oversight for the organization.

If you are an enthusiastic leader with a passion for the arts, we invite you to apply. The ideal candidate will be a creative and strategic thinker who thrives in a dynamic environment, has experience working with volunteer-driven organizations, and excels at building and maintaining relationships with donors, partners, and community members. Flexibility and adaptability are essential, as the role supports the evolving needs of a community-based theater.

“We are excited to welcome a dedicated, community-minded leader to help guide TAP into its next chapter,” said Melissa Barcomb-Doyle, TAP Board President. “This is a unique opportunity for someone passionate about the arts and nonprofit leadership to make a meaningful impact.”

See the full job description here.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, August 29 to TAP Board President Melissa (Missy) Barcomb-Doyle at [email protected]. For any questions about the position, candidates are encouraged to reach out directly to Missy.

Tred Avon Players looks forward to welcoming a new Executive Director to help guide its mission of inspiring, engaging, and entertaining audiences through exceptional community theater. Founded in 1982, TAP has proudly served Talbot County and the Eastern Shore for over 40 years, building a rich tradition of connecting the community through the arts.

For more information about TAP, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow TAP on Facebook and Instagram.