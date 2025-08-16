Spy Poetry: Summer Morning by Charles Simic

Editor’s Note: This is such an evocative description of the pleasures of a summer morning, its sights, sounds, and smells, described in extrasensory detail. All seems familiar and comforting, but then there is that mysterious “someone” passing ahead of him in whose presence the poet is able to envision a possible new way of living in the world.

Summer Morning

I love to stay in bed

All morning,

Covers thrown off, naked,

Eyes closed, listening.

Outside they are opening

Their primers

In the little school

Of the corn field.

There’s a smell of damp hay,

Of horses, laziness,

Summer sky and eternal life.

I know all the dark places

Where the sun hasn’t reached yet,

Where the last cricket

Has just hushed; anthills

Where it sounds like it’s raining;

Slumbering spiders spinning wedding dresses.

I pass over the farmhouses

Where the little mouths open to suck,

Barnyards where a man, naked to the waist,

Washes his face and shoulders with a hose,

Where the dishes begin to rattle in the kitchen.

The good tree with its voice

Of a mountain stream

Knows my steps.

It, too, hushes.

I stop and listen:

Somewhere close by

A stone cracks a knuckle,

Another rolls over in its sleep.

I hear a butterfly stirring

Inside a caterpillar,

I hear the dust talking

Of last night’s storm.

Further ahead, someone

Even more silent

Passes over the grass

Without bending it.

And all of a sudden!

In the midst of that quiet,

It seems possible

To live simply on this earth.

Charles Simic, was a Serbian American poet and poetry co-editor of The Paris Review. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1990 for The World Doesn’t End and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1986 for Selected Poems, 1963–1983 and in 1987 for Unending Blues. He was appointed the fifteenth United States Poet Laureate in 2007. Simic’s first poems were published in 1959, when he was twenty-one years old. His first full-length collection, What the Grass Says (Kayak Press, 1960), was published the following year. Simic published more than sixty books in the United States and abroad, twenty titles of his own poetry among them, including The Lunatic (Ecco, 2015); New and Selected Poems: 1962–2012 (Harcourt, 2013); Master of Disguises (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2010); That Little Something (Harcourt, 2008); My Noiseless Entourage (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2005); Selected Poems: 1963–2003 (Faber and Faber, 2004), for which he received the 2005 International Griffin Poetry Prize; The Voice at 3:00 AM: Selected Late and New Poems (Harcourt, 2003); Night Picnic (Harcourt, 2001); Jackstraws (Harcourt, 1999), which was named a Notable Book of the Year by the New York Times; and The Book of Gods and Devils (Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, 1990). This poem is from Selected Poems 1963–1983, George Braziller, 1986.