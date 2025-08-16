Chesapeake Music Announces ’25–’26 Interlude Concert Season: World-Class Chamber Music and Jazz on the Eastern Shore

Chesapeake Music announces its 2025–2026 Interlude Concert Season, a year-round series that brings world-class chamber musicians and jazz artists to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Performances are held at The Ebenezer Theater at the Prager Family Center for the Arts in Easton, offering local audiences the chance to hear returning rising stars, internationally acclaimed musicians, Grammy Award winners, and the vibrant sounds of big band jazz.

Opening Night — The Renaissance Quartet with Zhu Wang and Catherine Cho

7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 27, 2025

The season opens with the Renaissance Quartet, founded in 2021 by violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass. Formed through their decade-long friendship at The Perlman Music Program and The Juilliard School, the New York-based quartet is dedicated to an inclusive vision of the future of classical music—one that welcomes and celebrates all lives and histories.

Joining them will be pianist Zhu Wang, First Prize Winner at the 2020 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions and the 2024 New Orleans International Piano Competition, and violist Catherine Cho, Chesapeake Music’s co-Artistic Director, recognized for her virtuosity, combining technical mastery of her instrument with an extraordinary and distinctive musicality.

Catalyst Quartet — Grammy Award Winners

2 p.m. Sunday, November 23, 2025

Founded in 2010 by the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Organization, the Catalyst Quartet (Karla Donehew Perez, violin; Abi Fayette, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; and Karlos Rodriguez, cello) brings a commitment to unity and artistic collaboration. The ensemble is known for reimagining the classical music experience with inventive programming and a passion for connecting across cultures.

Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 21, 2026

Start 2026 with the big band brilliance of the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra (SPHJO). Led by saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator, and radio producer Stephen Philip Harvey, SPHJO bridges jazz traditions with contemporary Black American music. This performance will celebrate the August 2025 release of their album Multiversal: Live at Bop Stop, showcasing Harvey’s dynamic blend of improvisation, groove, and cross-genre fluency.

Abeo Quartet

2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026

Formed at Juilliard in 2018, the Abeo Quartet was the inaugural Graduate String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Delaware under the mentorship of the Calidore String Quartet (2021–2023). Their accolades include Third Prize at the 2023 Bad Tölz International String Quartet Competition, making the semi-finals at the 2023 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition, and being among ten quartets invited to participate in the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022 — the same year they received a Silver Prize at the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition.

Members include violinists Njioma Grevious and Rebecca Benjamin, violist James Kang, and cellist Macintyre Taback.

Special Ticket Offers

Chesapeake Music offers a limited number of free tickets for students, educators, and Talbot County first responders, along with a buy-one-get-one ticket option for first-time patrons.

For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.

Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. Learn more at ChesapeakeMusic.org.