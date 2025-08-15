Shorerivers Announces 2025 Photo Contest

Have you ever been told you have an eye for capturing the moment? Perhaps a passion for photography? Do you love your local waterways and want to promote and protect them? ShoreRivers is running our annual photo contest from through October 31, so snap a picture and send it our way! Your photo could be seen across the Eastern Shore — contest photos are featured in ShoreRivers’ print and digital publications as well as at our events, which collectively reach thousands of people each year.

We are looking for images that highlight the beauty and resilience of the Eastern Shore waterways that ShoreRivers works to protect and restore through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement. We are particularly interested in images that exemplify our vision statement: Thriving rivers cherished by all Eastern Shore communities. Shore rivers are your rivers, and we want to see your representation of the beloved natural resources that we all strive to conserve.

Contest winners will be announced December 1 via email and on social media. Winners will be chosen based on how well their images reflect the mission and values of ShoreRivers. There will be four winners for each watershed — Choptank; Miles, Wye, and Eastern Bay; Sassafras and Bayside Creeks; and Chester — for a total of 16 winners.

Photographers will be credited for their work and may submit up to four photos. Images must be taken in ShoreRivers’ geography. For additional contest rules and details, please visit shorerivers.org/photo-contest.

ShoreRivers protects Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement.

shorerivers.org