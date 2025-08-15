Notice of Elections for Mayor, First and Third Ward Candidates Deadline October 5

The Board of Supervisors of Elections for Chestertown, Maryland, by authority of the Charter for Chestertown, Maryland, gives notice that an election will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, for the purpose of electing the Mayor and the First and Third Ward Councilmembers.

Chestertown residents desiring to have his or her name placed on the official ballot must file a Petition of Candidacy (meeting with the candidacy requirements in the Town Charter) with the Board of Supervisors of Elections for Chestertown. Petition forms and information can be obtained in person or can be found online at www.chestertown.gov.

All petitions must be filed at the Town Office, 118 N Cross Street, no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 3, 2025.