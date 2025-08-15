MENU

August 15, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Spy Highlights

Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: Moore Approval Numbers take a Dip and Van Hollen Heads to Iowa

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss a 10% drop in Governor Wes Moore’s approval numbers and what that means for Maryland politics in 2026. The two also comment on Senator Chris Van Hollen’s trip to the presidential stumping ground of Iowa and offer up their “Hot Takes” for the week.

This video is approximately 16 minutes in length.

