Legacy Day Exhibit Opens at Historical Society

Celebrating Historic Black Communities in Kent County

The stories of Kent County’s historic Black communities take center stage in the new Legacy Day exhibit at the Bordley History Center. Open through the end of September, the exhibit invites visitors to step into the lives, places, and traditions that have shaped generations of Kent Countians, from churches and schools to businesses and social centers that have built community and culture over generations.

Through photographs, maps, and text, the 2025 exhibit traces the vibrant tapestry of life in ten of the twenty or more hubs of Black family and civic life that have dotted Kent County’s countryside for nearly 200 years. Visitors will encounter the stories of beloved community leaders, enduring family legacies, and gathering places that buzzed with music, laughter, and shared purpose. This brand-new presentation offers a fresh lens on the county’s history and heritage as lived in close-knit enclaves such as Edesville, Butlertown, Pomona, and Big Woods.

The result of months of research and collaboration by co-curators Bill Leary and Vanessa Ringgold, the exhibit draws on archival records, community interviews, and deep knowledge of Kent County’s Black history to shape its narrative. Ringgold, a multi-talented Kent County native, created last year’s acclaimed “Pride Without Prejudice” installation at Sumner Hall and has recently taken the helm as president of Sumner Hall’s board of directors. Leary is a local historian and longtime Legacy Day contributor. Together, they have crafted a presentation that is both historically rigorous and deeply personal.

