Chestertown Flashback: Mount Olive Church

In honor of this weekend’s Legacy Day celebration, today’s Flashback Photo is from Butlertown. In this 1970 image, the pastor and members of the congregation stand in front of Mount Olive Church in Butlertown, Worton, Kent County. Butlertown is just one of the locations featured in this year’s Legacy Day exhibit, now on view at the Bordley History Center. The theme of this year’s festival is Historic Black Communities, the many enclaves of Black family and cultural life that have dotted the Kent County landscape for over 150 years.

All are invited to visit and view the exhibit, co-curated by Bill Leary and Vanessa Ringgold, and featuring photographs, text, and maps. The Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown will be open extended hours for Legacy Day weekend, until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 15, and until at least 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County and Chesapeake Heartland.