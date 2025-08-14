St. John Catholic Church in Rock Hall Annual Bull Roast August 17

St. John Catholic Church in Rock Hall will hold its 70th annual Bull Roast on Sunday, August 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.

The event has grown from a fundraiser to help build a new church in the 1950’s to become a traditional event that is a highlight on the Rock Hall calendar.

“This event is kind of the mountaintop for the community every year,” said Deacon John L. Davis, who has served the Sacred Heart/St. John parish for more than 20 years.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the quality of the food, beginning with the grilled roast beef that is cooked over open coals behind the firehouse beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Additionally on the menu, are grilled hot dogs and sausage with peppers and onions, french fries, potato salad, sliced tomatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, and an extensive dessert table. The food is locally sourced from Redman’s Farm and Bayside Market. Included with admission are beer and soft drinks. There is also a silent auction, music, and games.

Last year, the Bull Roast served 337 dinners and another 85 take-out meals as the event continued to raise money for parish maintenance and improvements.

“It runs very smoothly. We start having meetings in April and there are probably about 25 people on the committee,” said 2025 co-chair Millie Strong. “We recently had all the stained glass removed to clean and repair. But the Bull Roast is also a part of our history. When you think of St. John and Rock Hall, you think of the Bull Roast. It’s synonymous.”

The indoor event is rain or shine, and tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 for adults, $12 for youngsters 7-12 years old, by visiting sacredparish.org. On the day of the Bull Roast, admission is $30 for adults and remains $12 for the youngsters.

For the 70th time, participants won’t just be taking part in a great meal, but being part of a great history, too.