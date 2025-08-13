UM Shore Regional Health Women and Children’s Services Deepens Community Ties Through Outreach

In May and June, the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Women and Children’s team strengthened its commitment to women’s and family health by engaging in three high‑impact community events across Caroline, Talbot and surrounding counties.

“University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is committed to supporting community events for women and children throughout our region. We believe these events are crucial to building a foundation of wellness, education and support, addressing the holistic needs of families and fostering a healthier community for generations to come,” said Jessica Genrich, MBA, RNC‑OB, C‑EFM, Director of Women and Children’s Services at UM SRH.

Team members promoted UM SRH resources and services at these local events:

Women’s Health Fair —May 10, 2025, Easton

Talbot County Health Department provided free blood‑pressure and blood‑glucose screenings, HIV/Hepatitis C testing and counseling on family planning, substance‑use cessation, and maternal‑child health. Fifty‑two women and girls—29 percent identifying as Hispanic and 18 percent as African American—took advantage of the services, with 82 percent completing health screenings. Women and Children’s team members were available to distribute newborn care resources and answer questions about support programs, including free childbirth and parent education classes hosted by UM SRH. Attendees received wellness toolkits and grocery gift cards, making the inaugural event one of the most successful first‑year health fairs.

Discovery Day — May 14, 2025, Tuckahoe State Park, Ridgely

At the 13th annual Discovery Day, hosted by Family Support Services of Caroline and Talbot counties, Women and Children’s nurses joined more than 150 participants to connect families of children birth‑to‑age‑five with early‑intervention resources. Team members offered guidance on maternal and newborn care and introduced parents to UM SRH’s prenatal and postpartum support programs.

Community Baby Shower — June 7, 2025, Easton Elementary School

During this annual celebration of expectant parents, sponsored by the Talbot County Health Department, Women and Children’s team members staffed an educational booth, distributed newborn care resources and answered questions for more than 200 attendees. The team emphasized the importance of early prenatal care and connected families with childbirth classes and lactation support available at UM SRH.

Through these events, Women and Children’s Services reached hundreds of families, extending UM SRH’s mission beyond hospital walls and reinforcing key partnerships with local schools, health departments and community organizations. This outreach underscores UM SRH’s dedication to improving maternal‑child health outcomes across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

