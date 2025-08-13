Citizens Connect: Moving Beyond Polarization Toward Understanding and Progress

Citizens Connect is a community-based initiative that brings people together to discuss concerns sparked by recent state and federal executive orders and legislation.

Citizens Connect was started by friends seeking a way to share their alarm about new policies and actions affecting individuals and local communities. Our goal is to encourage informed, respectful discussions, from diverse political perspectives and life experiences, to sharpen our understanding of the issues and common interests. And ideally, to agree on constructive feedback to offer elected officials. We would also like to provide connections to and support for non-profit organizations who can help individuals during these difficult times.

Kent County communities are a mix of small towns, suburban neighborhoods, and farms. How will our healthcare, schools, and livelihoods be affected by these new policies? Is it possible to find common ground on controversial issues affecting residents with different political affiliations?

We believe in the power of storytelling to bridge these divides. Our hope is that people will feel comfortable joining our public forums and talking about how certain policies have affected their lives. Have they been harmed or helped by recent political changes?

Topics for Citizens Connect public meetings include:

The effect of federal legislation on local healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP

Immigration policy and its effects on local families, farmers, and small businesses

Bridging the divide between rural and intown perspectives

Citizens Connect welcomes your input. Please join us to share your personal stories, questions, and ideas for exploration and action.

For more information, please contact:

Eileen Kessler: [email protected] or Joan Caivano: [email protected]