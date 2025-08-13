Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra Hosts First-Ever Summer Camp

Sixteen students participated in the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra’s first-ever Summer Camp, spending the week engaged in music-making, collaboration, and learning. Led by CYSO faculty and guest artists, the camp offered a mix of full ensemble rehearsals, sectionals, chamber music coaching, and master classes.

Throughout the week, students worked closely with guest instructor Ms. Preet Saund, Principal Cellist of the Capital City Symphony and Director of Instrumental and Choral Music at Silver Creek Middle School. Ms. Saund has worked with the National Philharmonic, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the Kennedy Center, bringing her wealth of performance and teaching experience to camp.

Campers also received coaching in sectionals from CYSO String Orchestra Director Rob Stojakovich, Concert Orchestra Director Carlos Castrillón, Lily Hensler (band and orchestra teacher at Central Middle School and CYSO board member), and Vivienne Newberger (Assistant Camp Director). Under their guidance, students explored a variety of repertoire, strengthened their technical skills, and developed essential ensemble-playing and musical expression techniques.

The camp also provided opportunities for creativity, teamwork, and personal growth beyond rehearsals. Students participated in music theory sessions led by CYSO Executive Director Dane Krich, engaged in peer performances with constructive feedback, and enjoyed informal moments together over meals and games.

“The goal of this camp was not just to prepare for a concert, but to build community and inspire our young musicians,” said Krich. “We were thrilled to see the students supporting one another, taking musical risks, and having fun while working hard.”

The week culminated in a free public performance at St. Anne’s Parish House, showcasing the students’ progress after only a few days of intensive preparation.

The CYSO looks forward to making the Summer Camp an annual tradition and welcoming even more young musicians in the years to come.

About Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra

For over three decades, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) has fostered a passion for music among the youth of Annapolis and surrounding communities—creating the next generation of performers and music lovers. With distinguished conductors and pedagogues, a musically diverse offering of ensembles, and some of the best young instrumentalists that Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas have to offer, CYSO not only empowers its students to become lifelong lovers and performers of music, but also provides them with opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.