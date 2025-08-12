Going Beyond the Grant: Qlarant Foundation’s finds Novel Way to Help Its Applicants

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave it to Qlarant to take something as straightforward as philanthropy and find a way to make it even more impactful. Rather than stopping at annual grants of approximately $500,000 to a handful of selected charities—a small fraction of those that apply—the Foundation sought a way to offer lasting value to all applicants.

That search led Executive Director Amanda Neal to Catchafire, an online platform that connects nonprofits with a global network of more than 100,000 skilled volunteers. Through Qlarant Foundation, every organization applying for a grant now receives a full year of free access to expertise in marketing, fundraising, technology, HR, finance, and more. Since 2009, Catchafire has provided over one million hours of pro bono work—valued at more than $200 million—helping nonprofits strengthen operations, build capacity, and ensure long-term sustainability.

We invited Amanda to the Spy studio to share more about this new initiative and Qlarant Foundation’s expansion into two additional states where the organization’s presence is growing.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Qlarant Foundation, please go here. For Catchafire please go here.