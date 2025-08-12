Choptank Health Welcomes New Dental Provider in Denton, Federalsburg

Choptank Community Health System’s Denton and Federalsburg Health Centers recently welcomed dentist Chanel Farmer, DDS, to the dental care team.

Dr. Farmer’s comprehensive expertise spans diagnostics and treatment planning, restorative dentistry, endodontics, and prosthodontics. She also provides advanced care in oral surgery, implant placement, digital dentistry, and both pediatric and geriatric services, including emergency and pain management.

Dr. Farmer received her Advanced Education in General Dentistry from NYU Langone Health, where she continues as an attending faculty dentist with its Advanced Education in General Dentistry program. She earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Howard University College of Dentistry and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Hampton University.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Health’s pediatric and adult dental services include dental examinations, cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, oral surgery extractions, root canals, dentures, and coordination of hospital-based programs. Choptank Health’s school-based health care program also includes dental services for registered students in all five of Maryland’s Mid-Shore counties.

New and existing Choptank Health dental patients can call the Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 or the Federalsburg Health Center at 410-754-9580 to schedule an appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.