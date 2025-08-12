CBMM’s Shipyard Celebrates Graduation of Shipwright Apprentice Daniel Gutierrez

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Shipyard celebrated the graduation of Seip Family Foundation Shipwright Apprentice Daniel Gutierrez from its state-accredited program last week.

Gutierrez took a break from his on-going work readying 1909 crab dredger Old Point for a return to the water to receive his official certification and congratulations from an enthusiastic crowd of staff, friends, and state officials.

“I’m extremely grateful to Daniel for his commitment to this program these past two years,” CBMM’s Vessel Conservation Manager Sam Hilgartner said. “He came here and dove in with both feet determined to get the most out of this experience. He’s worked hard, and he’s embraced being part of this community. As he graduates, I’m more than confident in his ability to carry on this tradition in the legacy of the CBMM Shipwright Apprentice Program.”

A Houston native, Gutierrez had spent several years lifeguarding on the beach in Galveston, Texas, when he decided to pursue a career in boatbuilding. He completed Cape Fear Community College’s Wooden Boat Building program before arriving at CBMM in August 2023 on a recommendation from his instructor Walter Atkins, who has recently joined CBMM’s Shipyard crew.

Gutierrez knew he was in the right place when he was asked to jump right in assisting on repairs for skipjack Rosie Parks. He spent his early weeks working on the historic vessels portside planking, deck boards, and sheer clamp, and since then, he’s continued his education while working on most of the vessels in CBMM’s fleet.

“It’s been really great,” Gutierrez said. “It’s kind of crazy to look back and see the progress I’ve made. You don’t really notice it day-to-day, but there’s so much that I’ve gotten to learn here.”

CBMM’s Shipwright Apprentice program is unique in its scope and ambition as the nation’s only state-certified apprentice program in the trade of traditional wooden boat building and maintenance. Gutierrez has completed 4,000 hours of hands-on experience, plus additional skill development training, to prepare him to take on an entry-level shipwright position.

For Gutierrez, CBMM’s Shipyard has provided the right atmosphere to grow his skills and confidence. He’s learned under Hilgartner, Shipyard Educator Steve Garrand, Floating Fleet Shipwright Alex Bell, and other talented shipwrights on the CBMM team. Lately, he’s tried to pass those lessons along to first-year apprentices Caden Lewis and Austin Benshoff while working together on Old Point.

“Being here, you appreciate the ability to make mistakes,” Gutierrez said. “All the people you’re learning from, they’ve been there, and they understand that it happens. You’re never too stressed because they have patience and want you to get it right.”

Along the way, Gutierrez has discovered a passion for life on the Eastern Shore far from home. He’s bought two different boats through CBMM’s Charity Boat Donation Program, spent weekends surfing at area beaches, traversed trails with his dog Goobie, honed his skills as a fisherman on local waterways, and even logged time last fall dredging oysters with Capt. Ed Farley aboard skipjack HM Krentz.

“The culture of the Chesapeake is interesting to me,” Gutierrez said. “I really like it over here. I’ve tried to do as much exploring as I can.”

CBMM’s Shipwright Apprentice Program will continue to pass on these traditional skills to the next generation of Chesapeake shipwrights and grow its unique impact in the local workforce with the addition of two more Shipwright Apprentices later this year. Learn more about career opportunities in CBMM’s Shipyard, including current openings for experienced shipwrights, at cbmm.org/Careers.