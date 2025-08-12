A Pivotal Moment for KC Middle School: A Talk With Dr. Mary McComas Part 2

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Part 2 of our interview, Dr. McComas addressed concerns about combining middle and high school students in the same building. While some Maryland schools are designed for that model, with separate wings and facilities, Kent County parents remain uneasy about 12-year-olds sharing space with older teens, especially given today’s social media climate.

She also praised county commissioners for exploring every funding option for the new middle school, noting recent proposals to secure additional resources. In September, architects will present finalized designs to the Board of Education, the community, and the commissioners. The plan includes housing grades 5–8, freeing space in elementary schools to expand Kent County’s already leading early childhood programs, including universal pre-K for four-year-olds and new programs for three-year-olds.

Dr. McComas also discussed repurposing the Worton building, potentially relocating the Board of Education there to save the county money and provide space for other agencies, such as the Board of Elections.

On academic performance, she acknowledged the need for improvement but highlighted progress, especially among the first post-pandemic cohort. Third graders last year showed a 21% gain in reading and 12% in math over two years, aided by the adoption of the Orton-Gillingham literacy method and a revised math curriculum. She urged the community to view achievement data in context, noting upcoming changes to state math standards and testing.

McComas rejects claims that investing in a small middle school isn’t worthwhile, stressing that the project will serve thousands of students over the next 50 years. The current 70-year-old building is beyond repair, plagued by failing infrastructure, including a collapsing sewer system. Delaying construction would only increase costs, with the state unwilling to cover inflation.

“I think I it’s important for people to understand we’re not investing this money for just the number of students we have today, given that we don’t build schools every five years. We haven’t built a school in over 50 years, so, we’re talking about investing money. If we have 450 students in that middle school times 50 years, that is 22,000 students. This is who we’re building this school for. We’re building this school not for the students we have today, but for the students we will have in five years, 17 years, 30 years from now.”