Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo!

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is jewelweed, Impatiens capensis, pictured in photo #2.

Jewelweed is native to a large part of the United States, mainly occurring along stream banks on marshy ground, growing with other herbaceous plants in shaded sites. It will often form large colonies in the wild.

Jewelweed is an annual herb that grows 3–5′ tall and blooms from late–Spring to early–Fall. The flowers are orange to orange-yellow with red spotting. When rain or dew appears on the flower, it sparkles like jewels. The flower is three-lobed and has a hooked conical spur at the back. Jewelweed is an important nectar source for hummingbirds, but is also frequented by bees, and butterflies.

Jewelweed self-seeds very easily. When ripe, the seed pods burst open and disperse tiny seeds in all directions at the slightest touch.

Jewelweed is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, which can calm inflamed skin.