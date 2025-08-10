Self Serve by Katherine Emery General

Self checkout was introduced in 1986 in limited locations, becoming more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers preferred not having to interact with a cashier. Self checkout can sometimes be faster than using a cashier lane, but in some instances, self checkout can be a frustrating experience.

For the most part, when available, I prefer to use the self-checkout option when shopping. However, sometimes there is a glitch, a malfunction that is extremely challenging. Calling the one employee in charge of the self-checkout section involves a wait time (usually while they assist another shopper) and sometimes a lecture on the correct use of the machines. My response to the employee who is reprimanding me about my mistake: “ I wasn’t trained on this particular computer.” The employees sometimes laugh but mostly they ignore me.

The past month has tested every ounce of my mental and physical strength. My husband has been an inpatient at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and life has revolved around hospital corridors, parking garages, and the daily uncertainty that comes with medical care. I’ve learned more than I ever wanted to about navigating those winding concrete ramps and even discovered the modern-day lifeline that is Grubhub, because the food is depressing when the cafeteria tray rolls in at mealtime.

Hospitals are different now. Staffing shortages mean nurses and aides are stretched thin, and much of the burden of basic care falls on patients and their loved ones. It’s not unusual for my husband and me to tidy his room, restock supplies, or keep an eye on his medication schedule. My husband has even become a quick study in medical equipment, confidently silencing the beeping IV pump and disconnecting himself when necessary. These are skills no one anticipates learning, yet here we are.

Through all of this, one truth stands out with absolute clarity: every patient needs an advocate. Someone to speak up, to ask the right questions, to notice when something is off, and to make sure nothing important slips through the cracks. In a place where the pace is frantic and the system is strained, advocacy isn’t just important, it’s vital.

And yet, in the middle of the stress, there have been unexpected blessings, moments of laughter between us, small kindnesses from strangers, and the quiet gratitude that comes with realizing how strong we can be when we have no other choice. This chapter is not an easy one, but we are moving through it together, step by step, with hope as our compass and love as our anchor.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.